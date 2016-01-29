New York resale certificates: When do resellers need one?

According to New York tax laws, any time you want to start selling anything as a business, you must get a reseller certificate -- known as a Certificate of Authority. A Certificate of Authority gives you the right to collect sales tax. With it, you can also accept and issue tax exemption certificates (if you are a manufacturer selling to a reseller, for example).

Applying for this certificate is fairly straightforward. You have to do it at least 20 days before starting your business, and you can register online. You can learn more at the New York License Center.

Note that this certificate applies only to selling things "as a business." You can make the occasional personal sale of a phone or laptop on eBay without having this certificate or collecting sales tax. The law states that you must collect sales tax only if you are considered to be a "vendor."