Working remotely in a different country: Adventure for employees but a headache for employers

As with states in the United States, each country has its own rules regarding when a person is considered a resident for payroll and employment tax purposes, and when they establish nexus for their employer.

Transfer pricing may also come into play. A transfer price is a price applied by a company to goods or services transferred within the company (i.e., an intercompany transaction). In the case of remote work, an employee based in one country may create a permanent establishment (PE) for their employer in another country. In this case, the local tax authorities may be entitled to levy taxes on the PE (in addition to any payroll taxes). Tax authorities will then use transfer pricing methods to determine the level of profit, or taxable income, of the PE. Typically the profit of the PE will be based on the nature of the employee’s work (e.g., marketing, research and development, etc.).



As companies of all sizes expand globally, they need to maintain transfer pricing compliance concerning their international activity. However, businesses may use transfer pricing to reduce their overall tax burden. For example, a company may opt to pay more for goods or services provided by divisions located in a high-tax country (rather than paying less for goods or services provided by divisions located in a low-tax country) because that could reduce its overall profits and therefore the tax on profits.



Tax authorities the world over have “intensified their focus” on transfer pricing. They’re less likely to take an interest when intercompany pricing matches pricing for unrelated companies, and when pricing for international intercompany transactions matches pricing for domestic intercompany transactions.



If there’s activity (usually associated with sales of a product or service) in a country because an employee is working remotely from there, the local taxing authority will want to know where the work is happening (e.g., a home office? WeWork desk? Airbnb?) and whether the employee’s presence creates a PE. If it does create a PE, the tax authority will want to know how much profit should be attributed to the PE.



For transfer pricing purposes, the employer may need to allocate profit to a remote employee’s work. Typically, the profit is based on the cost-plus method, with an arm’s length markup (4%, 7%, etc.); to determine and support the proper rate, it may be necessary to prepare a transfer pricing report with comparable companies. That’s what tax authorities will do to ensure transfer pricing is properly calculated.



Some countries want to tax you and your remote workers



Some countries strive to collect as much tax from companies with employees working remotely within their borders. They say, hey, you’re doing business in this country, benefiting from our infrastructure, so you should pay your share of taxes. Governments usually do this only if a company has a permanent establishment (PE) in the country, but for some, an employee working remotely for six months or a year may suffice to create a PE. Therein lays some of the complexity for businesses with a roving workforce: figuring out each country’s policies.



Individual countries can make their own mandates, depending on the tax treaty between the local country and the other country (i.e., the remote employee’s home country). According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), working from an office, home, hotel, or Airbnb for more than 183 days in a calendar year can be enough to establish a PE.



Some countries want your remote workforce more than tax revenue



Other countries have developed more lenient tax policies to encourage globe-trotting workers to put down roots within their borders, at least for a time. They basically say, we won’t tax you if you come here and work from here for a while. You won’t have to pay income tax for __ (six months, one year, etc.).

After Portugal changed its laws to entice the world’s wandering remote workforce to its shores, it became a top preference for digital nomads. Mondaq says employees from other countries “would likely be able to apply for a special non habitual tax resident status that could grant them a flat 20% tax on their income received in Portugal.” Other income may be taxed at other rates.



It’s a pretty smart move, inviting people who are getting paid by someone else to live within their borders for a time. Those people need housing. They need to eat and they’ll likely spend money entertaining themselves. Portuguese businesses will benefit, and so will the country’s tax base — even without taxing the income or payroll of the remote employees.



Portugal isn’t alone. Over 20 countries, including Costa Rica, Mexico, and Spain, offer remote work visas (aka, digital nomad visas) and favorable tax policies to encourage the presence of remote workers. If Airbnb has any clout, more may do so in the future: The company is “actively partnering with [and lobbying] local governments to make it easier for more people to travel and work around the world.”

