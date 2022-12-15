Sales tax intelligence built in, not bolted on for manufacturers
Get sales tax that works where you work — built in, not bolted on. Avalara software helps manufacturers stay more accurate and ready for growth.
Compliance that keeps up with how you work
Manufacturing is more dynamic than ever. Connected supply chains, adaptive operations, and data-led decisions now define success. Yet many finance and tax teams still rely on fragmented systems or manual reviews. Every new facility, channel, or product line adds complexity that can slow growth and increase risk.
Avalara brings clarity to that complexity. By connecting data, automation, and insight across your operations, Avalara helps manufacturers close compliance gaps, reduce audit exposure, and accelerate reporting cycles. It is not about adding more software — it is about creating a smarter tax layer that works in sync with your existing systems.
The core manufacturing bundle adapts as rules, entities, and workflows evolve:
- Avalara AvaTax — intelligent, real-time tax calculation that scales with every transaction.
- Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) — automated validation and renewal guided by built-in logic.
- Managed Returns — filing workflows that help cut manual preparation and reduce the chance of late fees.
- AvaTax for Accounts Payable — AI-assisted use tax assessment that supports better cost accuracy.
Together, these solutions help create a smarter compliance layer that improves visibility, accuracy, and speed, so teams can stay focused on production, not paperwork.
Why manufacturers choose Avalara
See how manufacturers use Avalara tax automation to manage complexity, strengthen audit readiness, and support confident, scalable growth.
Six reasons manufacturers choose Avalara
Adaptive automation
Adjusts automatically as tax rules, nexus thresholds, and product lines change. Helps keep calculations aligned with operations so compliance scales with growth.
Connected workflows
Integrates across key financial and operational systems so tax decisions reflect real-time orders, pricing, and inventory data, reducing mismatches and rework.
Verified accuracy
Built-in validation supports more accurate calculations, exemptions, and returns. Centralized, auditable data helps teams respond with confidence during audits.
AI-powered precision
AI-driven intelligence helps spot potential compliance issues earlier, such as unusual patterns or missing data, so teams can correct them before filings are submitted.
322% ROI with payback in under six months
Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ study found a composite organization achieved a 322% ROI and fast payback with Avalara, freeing teams for higher-value work.
Scalable by design
Designed to grow with your manufacturing footprint, supporting multientity, multistate, and cross-border needs so you can add locations and channels without reworking tax.
Build your compliance strategy for what’s next
The right automation partner does more than solve today’s tax challenges. It should connect into your ERPs, commerce channels, and reporting tools, adapting as products, entities, and rules change. The Buyers Guide to Tax Compliance Automation helps manufacturers compare options, ask smarter questions, and choose technology that supports long-term, intelligent growth.
What the guide covers:
How to future-proof compliance through intelligent solution design.
What scalability and resilience look like in automation platforms.
How to align tax technology with strategic manufacturing goals.
What experts recommend when evaluating partners for lasting value.
Here’s what our customers have to say
“Avalara has saved us hundreds of hours a year on tax compliance. It acts like our internal tax department.”
— Brooks Bezon
CFO, Haltec Corporation
“We’re reducing our compliance risk at very little cost. Doing this manually would be overwhelming given the nuances in every state.”
— John Kallas
CFO, Arlen Ness Motorcycles
“We needed higher accuracy and confidence with less effort and worry. Now it is pressing a button and our collection process runs much more smoothly.”
— Gary Bennett
CFO, Atlas
Talk with us about manufacturing tax automation
Share a few details and an Avalara tax specialist will review your manufacturing needs and outline options to help automate compliance.
The intelligence behind Avalara’s core manufacturing bundle
Avalara’s intelligent compliance suite learns from every transaction and keeps pace with constant change. Each solution works together to help reduce friction, improve accuracy, and turn compliance into a performance advantage.
|Product
|Intelligent capability
|Value
|AvaTax
|AI-driven rates and nexus alerts
|Cuts manual work and errors
|Exemption Certificate Management
|Smart exemption validation
|Reduce audit risk
|Managed Returns
|Smart filing with exceptions
|Helps avoid penalties and fees
|AvaTax for AP
|Learns from AP spend patterns
|Recovers over-accrued spend