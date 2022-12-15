Compliance that keeps up with how you work

Compliance that keeps up with how you work

Manufacturing is more dynamic than ever. Connected supply chains, adaptive operations, and data-led decisions now define success. Yet many finance and tax teams still rely on fragmented systems or manual reviews. Every new facility, channel, or product line adds complexity that can slow growth and increase risk.

Avalara brings clarity to that complexity. By connecting data, automation, and insight across your operations, Avalara helps manufacturers close compliance gaps, reduce audit exposure, and accelerate reporting cycles. It is not about adding more software — it is about creating a smarter tax layer that works in sync with your existing systems.

The core manufacturing bundle adapts as rules, entities, and workflows evolve:

Avalara AvaTax — intelligent, real-time tax calculation that scales with every transaction.

— intelligent, real-time tax calculation that scales with every transaction. Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) — automated validation and renewal guided by built-in logic.

— automated validation and renewal guided by built-in logic. Managed Returns — filing workflows that help cut manual preparation and reduce the chance of late fees.

— filing workflows that help cut manual preparation and reduce the chance of late fees. AvaTax for Accounts Payable — AI-assisted use tax assessment that supports better cost accuracy.

Together, these solutions help create a smarter compliance layer that improves visibility, accuracy, and speed, so teams can stay focused on production, not paperwork.