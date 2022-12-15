Make your manufacturing tax automation work harder
You already automate tax. Avalara software helps connect key systems, sharpen accuracy, and make manufacturing compliance more efficient across plants and channels.
Simplify everything you already have
By now, your systems are already doing a lot — ERPs, tax engines, and finance tools automating parts of the process. The problem is, they rarely work as one. Data lives in silos. Manual reviews still fill the gaps. And every new market, product, or acquisition adds another layer of complexity to manage.
Avalara unifies everything under one intelligent platform. It connects to your existing systems, fills the manual gaps, and improves the automations you already rely on. Instead of separate tools and disconnected workflows, you get a single source of truth for every transaction, rule, and exemption — all powered by real-time intelligence.
Our platform runs on MCP servers in an active-active architecture for zero downtime, handling over 11,000 API calls per second and continuously updating tax content from 60,000+ data sources across 190+ countries. Agentic AI strengthens every process, learning from billions of transactions to anticipate rule changes, flag anomalies, and adapt automatically.
With Avalara, manufacturers gain the visibility, speed, and confidence to grow — without re-engineering their systems or compromising control. It’s the smarter way to simplify what’s manual, optimize what’s automated, and bring it all together under one roof.
Why manufacturers choose Avalara
Connected compliance
Avalara connects key stages of compliance — from calculation to exemption tracking and reporting — within one ecosystem. Shared data and logic across products help reduce errors, cut rework, and provide a clear, auditable view of tax activity across your business.
Audit-safe reporting
Every calculation, certificate, and return is designed to be traceable. Avalara centralizes compliance data to create a single, searchable audit trail. Reporting can be generated with supporting detail, giving you transparency and assurance in every jurisdiction.
Global content coverage
Avalara maintains a broad tax content database — drawing on 60,000+ data sources across 190+ countries. New rates, rules, and code updates are applied through the platform to help keep you aligned with changing requirements and reduce manual effort.
AI-powered precision
Avalara agentic AI learns from billions of transactions, helping detect anomalies and apply updates automatically. It helps teams predict risk, stay more accurate through constant change, and continuously improve speed and accuracy with every filing cycle.
Built to scale reliably
Avalara active-active architecture is designed for strong uptime and performance, supporting high volumes of API calls per second. As your footprint grows across facilities and markets, your compliance infrastructure scales with you.
Seamless system integration
Avalara connects directly to your ERP and financial systems, helping support accuracy with limited disruption. Instead of rebuilds or patchwork, you get smoother data flow between your existing tools and Avalara’s intelligent tax engine, creating a more unified compliance experience.
The Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara
Results that matter: ROI, payback, productivity
Discover how a Forrester Consulting study, commissioned by Avalara, found a composite organization achieved 153% ROI and six-month payback.
The trusted infrastructure for modern tax operations
Avalara is more than a tax engine — it’s compliance infrastructure built for modern manufacturing. It brings together proven scale, more consistent accuracy, and forward-looking innovation to help manufacturers simplify operations and stay ahead of change.
- Agentic AI: Learns from billions of transactions to help anticipate change and correct issues faster.
- Global coverage: 190+ countries and 60,000+ data sources with tax content updated regularly.
- Resilient by design: Active-active architecture handling thousands of API calls per second, built for high availability.
- Fully connected: Integrates with your ERP and finance systems to unify data and help eliminate gaps.
- Proven impact: Forrester study found a composite organization achieved 153% ROI and six-month payback with Avalara.
Experience connected compliance
See Avalara in action. These guided demos show how each product strengthens the next — helping turn fragmented compliance into one connected system that can scale with your manufacturing business.
|Product demo
|What you’ll see
|Demo link
|AvaTax
|Real-time tax calculation
|View AvaTax demo
|Exemption Certificate Management
|Certificate validation and renewals
|View ECM demo
|Managed Returns
|Automated filing flows
|View Returns demo
|AvaTax for AP
|Automated use tax accruals
|View AvaTax for AP demo
|Cross-Border
|Tariff, duty, HS code help
|View Cross-Border demo
Here’s what our customers have to say
“Avalara has saved us hundreds of hours a year on tax compliance. It acts like our internal tax department.”
— Brooks Bezon
CFO, Haltec Corporation
“Partnering with Avalara allows us to operate with enterprise-level sophistication while preserving small-to-medium-sized business agility.”
— Franklin Shiraki
CFO, Firewire Surfboards
“We needed higher accuracy and confidence with less effort and worry. Now it is pressing a button and our collection process runs much more smoothly.”
— Gary Bennett
CFO, Atlas