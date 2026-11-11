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PRODUCT DATASHEET

Explore Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification

Download the official product datasheet to understand common tax code mapping challenges and explore how AI-powered intelligent classification addresses it and key benefits.

Read the datasheet

Smart product tax classification starts here

See how Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification uses AI to map product catalogs to the right tax codes with audit-grade precision.