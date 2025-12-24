E-invoicing in Saudi Arabia

Businesses must use a ZATCA-compliant e-invoicing solution to create an e-invoice in XML or PDF/A-3 with embedded XML. The e-invoice must include:

Seller details including VAT number

Buyer details including VAT number

Timestamp

Unique sequential invoice number

Tax amounts by rates and totals

QR code

Arabic must be included in the human-readable format.

Under Saudi Arabia’s clearance model, the issuer’s e-invoicing system sends the e-invoice XML via API to ZATCA’s FATOORA platform. ZATCA validates the e-invoice content and structure, then, if approved, cryptographically stamps the e-invoice and returns it to the issuer. The issuer then delivers the cleared e-invoice to the recipient.



For B2C transactions, the seller gives the e-invoice (with QR code) to the customer at the time of sale, then sends the e-invoice to ZATCA’s FATOORA portal within 24 hours for validation and storage.

All e‑invoices must be stored electronically and accessible to ZATCA.