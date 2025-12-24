Saudi Arabia VAT on digital and e-services

Saudi Arabia introduced Value Added Tax on 1 January 2018, including levying the consumption tax of foreign providers of the electronic of digital services.

Saudi Arabia introduced Value Added Tax on 1 January 2018, including levying the consumption tax of foreign providers of the electronic of digital services.

Non-resident providers are only responsible for VAT on sales of e-services to consumers. B2B transactions, imports of e-services, may be use the reverse charge with the customer taking responsibility for the VAT reporting.

