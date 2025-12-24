Saudi Arabian VAT returns

VAT
VAT reporting will be monthly where the annual taxable supplies of the business exceeds Riyals 40 million; otherwise quarterly. Filings are submitted electronically.
Corrections above Riyals 5,000 to already submitted returns must be done by a separate electronic communication to correct the return. This must include:
Other Pages:
Explore global VAT updates, new e-invoicing mandates, and key U.S. sales tax changes in this annual Avalara report.
Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.
Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
Schedule a demo to see our solution.