Saudi Arabian VAT rates

The standard VAT rate for Saudi Arabia is 5%, with a nil VAT rate for some goods. The VAT rate is 15% from 1 July 2020.

Saudi Arabia Covid-19 VAT rate increases

Saudi Arabia has increased VAT due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Supply

Old rate

New rate

Implementation date

End date

Standard Rate

5%

15%

01 Jul 2020

-

Saudi Arabia VAT rates

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

15%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services

0%

Zero

Exports of goods or services outside the Council Territory backed by evidence of the movement of the goods/services; Supplies within customs duty suspension zones; Exports of services include where the customer is not resident within the a Council Territory and/or the consumption does not take place within the Territory; International transport services of goods or passengers; Medical equipment and medicines and Investment precious metals

Exempt supplies

The following supplies are VAT exempted, and therefore deemed as not eligible for reclaims of input VAT reclaims:


  • The issue or transfer of money or security for month
  • Credit
  • Operation of current, deposit and savings accounts
  • Financial instruments
  • Islamic finance products – Shari’ah compliant
  • Interesting on loans, credit or debt security
  • Life insurance
  • Residential real estate leases (excludes hotel and similar short-term rentals)

Zero-rated supplies

The following supplies are deemed zero-rated, and therefore eligible for reclaiming VAT suffered:


  • Exports of goods or services outside the Council Territory backed by evidence of the movement of the goods/services
  • Supplies within customs duty suspension zones
  • Exports of services include where the customer is not resident within the a Council Territory and/or the consumption does not take place within the Territory
  • International transport services of goods or passengers
  • Medical equipment and medicines
  • Investment precious metals
