Saudi Arabian VAT rates

|
Supply
|
Old rate
|
New rate
|
Implementation date
|
End date
|
Standard Rate
|
5%
|
15%
|
01 Jul 2020
|
-
|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
15%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports of goods or services outside the Council Territory backed by evidence of the movement of the goods/services; Supplies within customs duty suspension zones; Exports of services include where the customer is not resident within the a Council Territory and/or the consumption does not take place within the Territory; International transport services of goods or passengers; Medical equipment and medicines and Investment precious metals
Other Pages: