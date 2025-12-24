Get started
Saudi Arabian VAT refunds

Refunds may be applied for on a calendar quarterly basis, with a single final annual claim by 30th June of the following year. The minimum claim amount is Riyals 1,000.

Description of goods or services:

  • Invoices do not have to be submitted in support of the refund; but may be requested subsequently
  • Approved refunds will be paid within 60 days
  • Foreign businesses which are VAT/GST registered in their own countries may apply for annual VAT refunds
  • Tourist VAT refunds will be provided for by authorised organization(s)

Details required in a claim include:

  • Name of Tax ID number
  • Invoice dates
  • Invoice numbers
  • Total invoice amount
  • VAT
