Non-residents are required to register in Taiwan when they pass the annual VAT registration threshold – NTD $480,000 per annum (approximately €13,700). The provider may VAT register through the Ministry of Finance’s web portal.
Information required includes:
- Company certificate of incorporation
- Country of residence
- Tax identification number
- Company contacts details
- Bank account details
- Date of commencement of services
- Tax Agent details, if applicable
Alternatively, VAT payers may use a local tax agent to register and file on their behalf.
Penalties for non-compliance will be between NTD3,000 and NTD30,000