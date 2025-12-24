Non-residents are required to register in Taiwan when they pass the annual VAT registration threshold – NTD $480,000 per annum (approximately €13,700). The provider may VAT register through the Ministry of Finance’s web portal.

Information required includes:

Company certificate of incorporation

Country of residence

Tax identification number

Company contacts details

Bank account details

Date of commencement of services

Tax Agent details, if applicable

Alternatively, VAT payers may use a local tax agent to register and file on their behalf.

Penalties for non-compliance will be between NTD3,000 and NTD30,000