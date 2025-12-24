Resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:
- Domestic supplies of goods, including assets and real estate, within Taiwan
- Domestic sale of services or intangibles within the country
- Importing goods into Taiwan
B2B services provided to Taiwanese businesses do not require the foreign provider to register – the reverse charge should be applied instead.
Foreign companies cannot apply for a Taiwanese VAT number. Instead they must form a local entity, or use an agent, to provide a domestic taxable supply of goods or services. The exception is B2C digital services. The VAT registration threshold for this is TWD 480,000 per annum.