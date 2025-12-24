Get started
VAT

Taiwan VAT

Taiwan introduced Business Tax in 1931. This includes a Value Added Tax (VAT) and Gross Business Receipts Tax (GBRT)

It is operated by the Taiwan Ministry of Finance.

What activities require a Taiwanese registration?

Resident companies providing the following taxable goods or services may have to apply for a VAT registration number:


  • Domestic supplies of goods, including assets and real estate, within Taiwan
  • Domestic sale of services or intangibles within the country
  • Importing goods into Taiwan

B2B services provided to Taiwanese businesses do not require the foreign provider to register – the reverse charge should be applied instead.


Foreign companies cannot apply for a Taiwanese VAT number. Instead they must form a local entity, or use an agent, to provide a domestic taxable supply of goods or services. The exception is B2C digital services. The VAT registration threshold for this is TWD 480,000 per annum.
