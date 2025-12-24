Taiwanese VAT registration

There is no VAT registration threshold for resident companies providing taxable goods or services in Taiwan. Registration is generally performed at incorporation.

Foreign businesses generally cannot apply for VAT or GBRT registrations. They may apply for refunds on VAT incurred on costs if there is a reciprocity agreement between their country of residence and Taiwan.

For B2C digital services, foreign providers must VAT register if their annual turnover exceeds TWD 480,000. A local fiscal representative is required.

Non-resident businesses may not apply for group VAT registrations.