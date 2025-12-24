Get started
VAT

VAT

Taiwanese invoice rules

Invoice date of issue and storage

Tax payers must provide a special Government Uniform Invoice at the time of supply, or cash advance if sooner.

VAT invoices should show the following information:

  • Name, including trading name, and address of supplier and customer
  • VAT number of the supplier and customer
  • Date of invoice
  • Description, including quantities/weights etc, of the taxable supplies
  • Taxable amount, VAT added, gross amount
  • Foreign currency invoices should include the FX rate applied
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number

Other Pages:
Taiwanese VAT rates and compliance
Taiwanese VAT registration
Taiwanese VAT returns
Taiwanese invoice rules
Taiwanese VAT on e-services
Taiwanese e-invoices
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo