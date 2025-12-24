Taiwanese VAT returns

Tax payers may reduce the VAT they must remit from their sales (output VAT) by any allowable VAT incurred on supplier invoices paid (input VAT) in the provision of taxable supplies. This includes import VAT charged on the arrival of goods into Taiwan.

VAT incurred on capital goods may also be deducted. However, any assets not used wholly or partially for the purposes of a taxable supply are excluded. Costs incurred for individual employees are also excluded.

Pre-registration VAT suffered may not be recovered.