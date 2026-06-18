Danish VAT returns are filed on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis, depending on the business’s annual turnover.
- Monthly filing: Applies to businesses with annual taxable turnover exceeding DKK 50 million.
- Quarterly filing: Applies to businesses with annual turnover between DKK 5 million and DKK 50 million.
- Semi-annual filing: Applies to smaller businesses with annual turnover below DKK 5 million.
The Danish Tax Agency assigns the filing frequency at the time of VAT registration based on turnover and may revise it if the business’s activity changes.