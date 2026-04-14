Lithuanian VAT registration

In Lithuania, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Lithuania and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.



For Lithuanian-established businesses, VAT registration is required once annual taxable turnover exceeds €45,000 within a 12-month period. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Lithuanian VAT Law. Businesses below this threshold are not required to register, unless they carry out specific taxable transactions that trigger mandatory registration (for example, intra-EU acquisitions exceeding certain thresholds).



There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses making taxable supplies in Lithuania. Where a foreign business carries out taxable activities in Lithuania and is not established there, VAT registration is generally required from the first taxable supply.



Lithuanian businesses making cross-border B2C supplies of goods or services to customers in other EU member states must consider the EU-wide €10,000 One-Stop Shop (OSS) threshold for total cross-border EU sales. Once this threshold is exceeded, businesses must register for the OSS scheme or alternatively register for VAT in the relevant member states.



Apart from the domestic €45,000 threshold for Lithuanian-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.