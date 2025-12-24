The Netherlands introduced its value added tax (VAT), known locally as belasting over de toegevoegde waarde (BTW), in 1969. As a founding member of the European Union (EU), the Netherlands has long aligned its VAT system with EU VAT Directives. Dutch VAT regulations are set out in the Wet op de omzetbelasting 1968 and are administered by the Belastingdienst — the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration. This agency oversees VAT compliance, provides guidance, and enforces reporting requirements. As in all EU member states, businesses supplying taxable goods or services in the Netherlands must comply with local VAT obligations. These include registering for Dutch VAT, issuing compliant invoices, maintaining proper records, and submitting periodic VAT returns and declarations.