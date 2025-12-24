Dutch EC Sales Lists (ESL)



ESL’s are filed on a monthly basis in Netherlands for goods once sales go over €50,000 in the current quarter or exceeded the threshold in any of the previous four quarters. Otherwise, it is quarterly filings for goods. For services, the returns are filed quarterly. The filing date is the last day of the month following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

Dutch ESL filings must be made online. There may be a fine of up to €1,230 for late or incorrect Dutch ESL filings.

ESL’s are filed on a monthly basis in Netherlands for goods once sales go over €50,000 in the current quarter or exceeded the threshold in any of the previous four quarters. Otherwise, it is quarterly filings for goods. For services, the returns are filed quarterly. The filing date is the last day of the month following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

Dutch ESL filings must be made online. There may be a fine of up to €1,230 for late or incorrect Dutch ESL filings.