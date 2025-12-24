Dutch VAT registration

Foreign entities must generally provide the following:

Confirmation of no permanent establishment in the Netherlands

Corporate documents (certificate of incorporation, articles of association, VAT certificate from country of establishment)

A Dutch tax registration form (Opgaaf Startende Onderneming or equivalent)

Dutch bank account details for VAT refunds, if applicable

Proof of business activities in the Netherlands (e.g., contracts, invoices, shipping documents)

Non-EU businesses are not required to appoint a fiscal representative in the Netherlands, although they may do so voluntarily.

Applications are submitted to the Belastingdienst (Dutch Tax and Customs Administration), typically by post. Online registration is not available for non-resident businesses.