Dutch VAT registration

Domestic businesses typically receive their VAT number (btw‑id) within 1 to 2 weeks of submitting the required documentation. For foreign businesses or more complex cases, the process may take 2 to 4 weeks or longer if additional verification is required. Once VAT registered, businesses must comply with Dutch VAT obligations:
- Filing monthly, quarterly, or annual VAT returns based on business size
- Submitting EC Sales Lists (for intra-EU transactions)
- Maintaining accurate and complete VAT records
- Issuing compliant Dutch invoices
- Making timely VAT payments
Noncompliance can lead to penalties, interest charges, or delayed VAT refunds.