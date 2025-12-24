E-invoicing in the Netherlands

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in the Netherlands. All suppliers to central government bodies must issue structured e‑invoices in accepted formats, such as Peppol BIS 3.0 (based on EN 16931 UBL 2.1) and SI‑UBL 2.0 (the Dutch variant of EN 16931). E-invoices must be issued via Peppol, the Digipoort central gateway, or the manual entry portal (Logius), which is available for low-volume suppliers.

E-invoices must be archived for seven years (10 years for property-related invoices). Digital signatures are optional, though digital integrity and authenticity are required.