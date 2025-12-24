Dutch Intrastat

If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Dutch national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat reporting.



Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of the Netherlands, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into the Netherlands, ‘arrivals’. It is a system introduced by the Dutch with the 1993 launch of the EU free trade market since customs borders and reporting were withdrawn. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).