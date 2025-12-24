Argentina introduced value added tax (VAT), known locally as Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA), in 1975. This system replaced previous national and provincial sales taxes to streamline tax collection and reduce economic distortions.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos, or AFIP) administers VAT at the national level.

Additionally, each of Argentina’s 23 provinces and the autonomous city of Buenos Aires impose a separate gross income tax (impuesto sobre los ingresos brutos, or IIBB), which is managed by their respective tax authorities.

All non-resident businesses conducting taxable business in Argentina are required to register for VAT from the first transaction. Resident businesses, however, are allowed VAT registration thresholds of ARS 300,000 for goods and ARS 200,000 for services.