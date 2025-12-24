E-invoicing is also mandatory in Argentina for all business-to-business (B2B) transactions. All VAT-registered taxpayers must issue e-invoices for every transaction in XML format and submit them to AFIP’s centralised e-invoicing system. As with B2G e-invoices, the system validates the e-invoices before sending them on to customers.

Argentina’s aim for its e-invoicing mandates is to streamline the auditing process and reduce tax fraud.