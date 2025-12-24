A Código de Autorización Electrónico (CAE) code must be included in the e-invoice. AFIP’s system grants the CAE code when authorising the e-invoice. E-invoices must also include a barcode and a QR code so they can be scanned by devices to access the e-invoice information. Digital signatures are required for e-invoices to be authenticated. E-invoices must also be archived for 10 years.
E-invoices must include the issuer’s tax identification number, invoice number, date of issue, description of goods or services, customer identification details, applicable VAT rates and amounts, invoicing currency, exchange rate (if necessary), and total amount payable.
Currently, there is no live reporting requirement in Argentina. However, businesses must report e-invoice information to AFIP monthly. This includes any identified discrepancies or errors.