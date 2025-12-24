Argentinian VAT on digital services

In Argentina, it is the non-resident digital service providers’ responsibility to register for VAT, collect the correct amount from Argentine customers, and remit it to the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos, or AFIP).

Non-resident digital service providers must take the following actions to maintain VAT compliance:

Register for VAT: Obtain a tax identification number with AFIP to comply with VAT obligations.

Collect VAT: Charge the 21% VAT on digital services supplied to Argentine consumers.

Remit VAT: Submit collected VAT to AFIP in accordance with the prescribed filing and payment schedules.

Non-resident providers must ensure compliance with these regulations to operate effectively within the Argentine market — and to avoid penalties and interest charges.