Argentina VAT rates and VAT compliance

VAT is known in Argentina as Impuesto al Valor Agregado (IVA). The standard rate in Argentina is 21%. There’s also a special high rate of 27% applied to telecoms, domestic gas supplies, water, and industrial energy users.

A reduced rate of 10.5% applies to a range of goods and services, such as the provision of meat, fruit, and vegetables, agricultural services, passenger transport, residential housing construction, certain medical services, and books, newspapers, and periodicals.

A super-reduced rate of 2.5% applies to the import or supply of certain printed or digital newspapers and magazines, as well as related advertising services.

The following are exempt from VAT in certain circumstances: residential housing/farm leasing, passenger transport, medical services, education, public entity services and water, and bread and milk.

There’s also a gross income tax in Argentina — impuesto sobre los ingresos brutos (IIBB). Its rates vary, but the averages are:

Commercial services: up to 4.5%

Industry and goods: up to 3%

Others: up to 6%



VAT/IVA is administered by the Federal Administration for Public Revenues (Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos, or AFIP), while IIBB is administered by the revenue service of each province — Dirección General de Rentas.