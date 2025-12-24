Argentina VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
27%
|
Higher
|
Supply of telecoms, water, electricity and gas not used exclusively in a dwelling
|
21%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
10.5%
|
Reduced
|
Medical; most construction work; fruit, pulses, vegetables, and meat; public and taxi transport. Reduced VAT rate applies to certain electronic goods produced in the Tierra del Fuego Special Economic Zone.
|
2.5%
|
Super-reduced
|
Import or supply of certain printed or digital newspapers and magazines, and advertising services to certain printed or digital newspapers and magazines
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports
Other Pages: