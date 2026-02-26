If you are selling goods to consumers in other EU countries via the internet by Fulfillment by Amazon (‘FBA’), then you will probably need to VAT register in the countries of your customers. But the good news is that you will not have to set up any foreign subsidiaries to trade.

NOTE: there is currently no such concept as a single EU VAT number for FBA sellers of goods to consumers. You will have to consider VAT registering in each of the 27 member states of the EU separately. There is an initial experiment with a single EU VAT registration for providers of e-services to EU consumers since the start of 2015. This may be extended to goods and FBA sellers at some point in the future.



