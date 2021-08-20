Commerce Guys Partners with Avalara to Bring Cloud-Based Sales Tax Compliance Automation to Drupal Commerce

Bainbridge Island, WA - May 14, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced a new partnership with Commerce Guys, the creators of and experts in Drupal Commerce, a premier open-source content management.

As a result of this partnership, AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, is now directly integrated into Drupal Commerce, allowing its customers to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Scott Dahlgren, Managing Director for Commerce Guys. “Our partnership with Avalara will enable Drupal Commerce users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point of sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

Jamee Nunnelee, strategic alliance manager at Avalara said, “We recognize the value Commerce Guys brings to its clients, and are pleased to augment their offerings with our easy and affordable compliance solution. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax, and we’re convinced all sales and use tax will be automated in the coming years.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Commerce Guys

Commerce Guys, the creators of Drupal Commerce, is the leading eCommerce company working with Drupal, a powerful open-source Web infrastructure and social publishing platform. With Drupal Commerce, online retailers have a simple yet powerful platform for all of their content, social, and commerce needs and the flexibility to integrate a rich commerce experience anywhere within their environment.

Commerce Guys offers a complete suite of services to leverage and customize Drupal for ecommerce, including consulting, development, support, and hosting. These solutions help create a dynamic and engaging eCommerce experience for customers across multiple channels. For more information, visit commerceguys.com. - See more at: https://commerceguys.com/about-us/news/mailjet-and-commerce-guys-make-drupal-email-easy#sthash.KYa6MhdP.dpuf

-30-

For further information, please contact (Stephen Weinberg, 734-669-3140, stephen(at)commerceguys(dot)com)