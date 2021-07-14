Avalara Certifies Lime Light CRM for Compliance Cloud Solution

Seattle, WA - February 11, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance software for business, today announced that Lime Light CRM, a leading provider of subscription processing and campaign management solutions, has completed certification of Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ solution. Avalara’s certified solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for compliance management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Lime Light CRM customers can now benefit from the power of Avalara, which automatically calculates tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering. In addition, Lime Light CRM customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Rick Del Rio, CEO and founder of Lime Light CRM. “Our clients often ask for the best way to manage their taxes, and this integration with Avalara will allow Lime Light CRM users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “Avalara’s Compliance Cloud platform provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective way for Lime Light CRM users to manage tax compliance. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales and VAT taxes. We’re pleased to welcome Lime Light CRM into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara is headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.

About Lime Light CRM

Lime Light CRM is one of the leading and most trusted providers of subscriptions payment processing and campaign management solutions. It utilizes some of the most advanced technology to help marketers streamline the creation and management or their campaigns, generate high volume transactions across multiple countries and accepting most major currencies. Lime Light CRM uses proven marketing strategies while keeping simplicity and functionality as high priorities. It also integrates with hundreds of third party providers allowing the automation of daily tasks, and assisting marketers to create customized solutions that help them optimize their time and monetize their data, propelling their business to the next level.

For more information on Lime Light CRM, please visit www.LimeLightCRM.com