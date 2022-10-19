Avalara Certifies Datacor to Provide Cloud-Based Sales Tax Compliance Automation

Florham Park, NJ and Seattle, WA – March 7, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced Datacor, Inc., a leading developer and provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for process manufacturers and chemical distributors, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for compliance management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers who use Datacor’s ERP solution Chempax, can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Chempax customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Sean O’Donnell, president of Datacor. “Our partnership with Avalara will enable our Chempax users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “We recognize the value Datacor brings to its clients, and are pleased to augment their offerings with our tax compliance solution. Today, it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales and VAT taxes, so Avalara’s Compliance Cloud platform provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective way for Chempax users to do so.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance CloudTM platform is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Seattle, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Datacor, Inc.

Datacor, Inc. is recognized for practical software that enhances operations for more than 700 process manufacturers and chemical distributors. Datacor delivers fully integrated ERP and CRM solutions complete with installation, on-site training and continued support. Backed by over 30 years of experience in the chemical and process industries, Datacor creates advanced technology to solve industry challenges, raise productivity and drive profitability. Chempax serves more than 10,000 users world-wide on a daily basis. More information about Datacor is available at www.datacor.com.

###