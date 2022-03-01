February 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

Should online sellers be required to accept cash payments? Can you use ZIP codes to determine tax rates? This month’s roundup covers these topics and more. Read on for more details.

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Cash, please.

Online shopping is supposed to be the very essence of convenience, but it can be challenging for the millions of Americans who don’t have a bank account or access to credit. To help level that playing field, some states want retailers — even online sellers — to accept cash payments. Learn more.

Change happens.

A new local reporting requirement in upstate New York starting March 1, 2022, is just one change affecting sales and use tax compliance. Learn more.

(Don’t) zip it.

ZIP code and tax boundaries sometimes line up, but often don’t. And that’s OK, because the purpose of ZIP codes is to streamline mail delivery, not sales tax compliance. Learn more.

Drop it.

Drop shipping can be a win for all parties, but because drop shipments typically involve one customer, two businesses, two sales transactions, and often two or three states, they can make sales tax compliance a bear. Learn more.

More time.

Colorado’s slow transition to destination sourcing started in 2019, not long after the state began taxing remote sales. Destination sourcing was supposed to fully take effect February 1, 2022, but was pushed back to October 1, 2022. Learn more.

Put the tax where it belongs.

Among the unsung jobs of a retailer is collecting sales tax on behalf of state and sometimes local governments. Another responsibility is making sure the collected tax ends up where it belongs, when it needs to be there. Learn more.

Ship it.

Just as there’s no one way for an ecommerce business to get products into the hands of customers, there’s no one way to tax shipping and delivery charges. Learn more.

Stay home.

Working from home has both advantages and disadvantages, as many of us now know. For home-based businesses, one challenge is determining whether it’s necessary to register with the Secretary of State. Learn more.