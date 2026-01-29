The Virginia Legislature will consider several significant sales and use tax changes during the 2026 Legislative Session. It may extend sales tax to digital products and services, increase sales tax rates in some parts of the commonwealth, lower the base state sales tax rate, establish local retail delivery fees, and make other changes as well.

Key takeaways

Virginia could expand sales tax to digital codes, digital personal property, and digital services. It may also tax a variety of other services, including admissions, recreation charges, nonmedical personal services, and residential cleaning and home repair.

Virginia could change sales tax rates. HB 900 would lower the base state rate but increase sales tax in certain jurisdictions. SB 638 would keep the base sales tax rate the same but increase sales tax in some parts of the commonwealth.

Virginia could establish state and/or local retail delivery fees. HB 900 would apply a 20-cent retail delivery fee to any retail delivery made in the Northern Virginia Transportation District. SB 638 would establish a 50-cent statewide retail delivery fee plus an additional 25-cent fee for deliveries in the Northern Virginia Transportation District.

Sales tax on digital goods and services

Under House Bill 900, the following digital products and services would be subject to Virginia state and local sales and use tax.

Digital codes: Codes that permit an end user to obtain digital personal property and/or a digital subscription service at a later date.

Codes that permit an end user to obtain digital personal property and/or a digital subscription service at a later date. Digital personal property: Digital audio and audiovisual products, reading materials, software, and other data or applications delivered electronically to an end user for continual access (without the buyer having to pay additional subscription or usage fees).

Digital audio and audiovisual products, reading materials, software, and other data or applications delivered electronically to an end user for continual access (without the buyer having to pay additional subscription or usage fees). Digital services: Computer-related, data storage, digital subscription, software application, and website hosting and design services.

Sales tax on services

The following services would become subject to Virginia sales and use tax under HB 900.

Admissions to events or places of amusement or entertainment

Companion animal care, including grooming, boarding, walking, training, and feeding (excluding veterinary medical services)

Delivery or shipping services, including wrapping and packing (charges for gift wrapping services performed by a nonprofit organization and separately stated transportation charges would remain exempt)

Digital subscription services

Dry cleaning and laundry services; garment and shoe repairs and alterations

Nonmedical personal services or counseling, including but not limited to hair, nail, and skin care; beauty, exercise, relaxation, tanning, and weight control services; and piercing, tattooing, and other cosmetic body modifications

Recreation, fitness, or sports facilities charges, including membership fees and dues

Repairs or alterations to tangible personal property

Residential home repair or maintenance, landscaping services, and cleaning services paid for directly by a resident or homeowner

Storage of tangible personal property

Travel, event, and aesthetic planning services separately billed from the sale of products

Vehicle and engine cleaning, maintenance, painting, remodeling, and repair

The bill states that taxable service includes any transaction for digital services where the purchaser or consumer of the service is a business (aka, B2B sales), but it does not include any service that’s otherwise exempt.

HB 900 also establishes certain taxable services exemptions. Virginia sales and use tax would not apply to the following.

Professional services, including education or training, legal, financial, accounting and tax preparation, real estate, engineering, architectural, or insurance services

Charges for applying, installing, remodeling, or repairing sold or rented property are exempt when performed by a person who receives no more than $2,500 per year for performing such services

Services that provide internet access service as defined in § 58.1-647

Residential cleaning, home repair or maintenance, or landscaping services that are purchased by a homeowners association or similar entity or by a landlord for the benefit of the tenant

Senate Bill 638 doesn’t substantially broaden Virginia’s sales tax base like HB 900. However, it does seek to establish a 10% commercial parking tax in any city or county that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. This would not be eligible for Virginia’s timely filing discount.

Bundled transactions

HB 900 also seeks to change how sales tax applies to bundled transactions. Currently, Virginia generally uses the true object test: The entire transaction is taxable if the true object of the transaction is taxable, and not taxable if the true object is exempt.

Under the bill, the charge for a bundled transaction containing both taxable and exempt items is taxable “unless the dealer is able to reasonably identify the nontaxable portion from its books and records kept in the regular course of business.”

Similarly, bundled transactions containing property or services that are subject to different tax rates must be taxed at the highest tax rate “unless the dealer is able to reasonably identify the portion of such transaction that is subject to the lower tax rate from its books and records kept in the regular course of business.”

Sales tax rates

Both bills introduce Virginia sales tax rate changes.

Virginia's base state sales rate would drop from 4.3% to 4% under HB 900. But the bill also imposes additional state sales and use taxes in "transportation districts with unique needs" as follows:

Members of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission: 0.385%

Jurisdictions “embraced by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority” that are not members of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission: 0.615%

Members of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission: 0.2%

SB 638 would not lower the base state sales tax rate. However, it would apply an additional 0.2% state sales and use tax in any city or county that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission or the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.

Both bills exempt food purchased for human consumption and essential personal hygiene products from the additional sales and use taxes. Both exclude the additional taxes from Virginia’s timely filing discount.

Retail delivery fees

HB 900 and Senate Bill 638 each seek to impose retail delivery fees starting July 1, 2027, but in different ways.

Under HB 900, a 20-cent retail delivery fee would apply to any retail delivery made in any county or city that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. SB 638 would apply a statewide 50-cent retail delivery fee plus an additional 25-cent fee for retail deliveries made in any county or city that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

None of these retail delivery fees would apply to deliveries of food for human consumption or essential personal hygiene products — which are exempt from Virginia sales tax — or qualify for Virginia’s timely filing discount.

Transportation network companies tax

Virginia SB 638 would tax transportation network companies like Lyft and Uber as follows.

A 4.3% tax on gross proceeds derived from fares charged by transportation network companies from any county or city located in the commonwealth

An additional 1.9% tax on fares originating in any city or county that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission

The transportation network companies tax would not be eligible for Virginia’s timely filing discount.

Regional highway use fees

Both HB 900 and SB 638 establish an additional regional highway use fee on any alternative fuel vehicle, electric motor vehicle, or fuel-efficient vehicle registered in the commonwealth. The rate for each vehicle is 29.34% of the amount of the highway use fee assessed under § 46.2-772

Instead, owners of alternative fuel vehicles, electric motor vehicles, or fuel-efficient vehicles could opt to participate in a voluntary regional mileage-based user fee program. Rather than paying the 29.34% highway use fee, they’d pay a fee based on their mileage pursuant to § 46.2-773.

Bottom line

If Virginia lawmakers implement any of the tax changes described above, which is not guaranteed, tax compliance could become more burdensome for many businesses than it already is.

FAQ

What digital goods and services could become taxable in Virginia under House Bill 900?

If passed, HB 900 would apply Virginia sales tax to digital codes, ebooks, software, streaming subscriptions, and services such as website hosting, data storage, and digital application access.

How would Virginia’s sales tax rates and delivery fees change under HB 900 and SB 638?

Both bills would impose new sales taxes in some parts of the commonwealth, though HB 900 would lower the base state sales tax rate. Both bills also introduce retail delivery fees. HB 900 imposes a 20-cent retail delivery fee in Northern Virginia. SB 638 imposes a statewide 50-cent delivery fee statewide plus a 25-cent fee in Northern Virginia.

Will Virginia start taxing services like personal care, home repair, or pet grooming?

It could. HB 900 seeks to expand sales tax to personal services like hair and nail care, residential cleaning and repairs, pet grooming, and more. Some services — like legal, accounting, and internet access — would remain exempt.