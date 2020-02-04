10 signs you need a retail ERP

Did any of the above situations resonate with you? Then you agree you need to take the next steps toward implementing a retail ERP.

1. Make a list of your top must-have retail ERP features

Different businesses require different things. For example:

Does your retail ERP need to facilitate sales across multiple channels?

What about both offline and online channels?

Are you operating out of different warehouses or warehouse locations?

Do you need EDI connections so you can work with large suppliers and wholesalers?

Do you offer Buy Online Pickup In Store to your customers?

These are just a few examples but you need to capture all of this and more to check whether your chosen retail ERP solution can successfully support you and your unique business.

2. Don’t forget to document your nonfunctional requirements

Alongside your must-have product features, you’ll also need to consider important nonfunctional requirements too. These include things like contractual terms and conditions, pricing structures, software performance and uptime, software implementation, and support services.

It’s important to understand and capture all of these as most retail ERP projects fail, not because of a lack of features, but because of poor migration, poor adoption, poor change management, and a lack of ongoing high-quality support when you need it most.

3. Evaluate vendors according to your requirements

For most retailers, choosing a retail ERP is a task you’ll undertake perhaps once every five years — or even less frequently than that. It may even be the first time you’re doing it. So it’s okay if you’re not completely familiar with the process yet.

The first important thing to remember is that you need to ask the right questions to ensure your chosen vendor is a risk-free, future-proof, and scalable solution.

To help you with this all-important process and decision, check out Brightpearl’s selection criteria checklist, designed especially for retail and ecommerce businesses just like yours.