10 tips for creating a customer-friendly returns policy

Tip #3 — Choose a range that works for your product

Different products require different trial periods. For instance, the return window for electronics is usually around a couple of weeks. On the other hand, several online mattress companies allow 90 days or even a year.

Return policies can also vary by customer: REI Co-op Members generally have up to one year to return or replace purchased goods, while nonmembers must return items within 90 days.

If you give customers too much time to return products, you can create back-end headaches and increase the chance products will be returned after they’ve been updated or are out of season.



However, if shoppers don’t have enough time, you run the risk of negatively impacting customer experience or losing a sale to a competitor.

Your return window needs to accommodate a reasonable amount of time for customers to either fall in love with your product or realize it’s not for them.



Tip #4 — Factor in your tax return schedule

Let’s talk about a different kind of return: the sales tax variety. Product returns can create tax headaches if they occur after you’ve already remitted the sales tax you collected on the order.

If a product is returned before the collected sales tax has been remitted to the tax authorities, retailers may be able to simply refund the tax due to the customer and the numbers net out.

If a product is returned after sales tax has been remitted and sales tax returns filed, retailers will need to complete the process for sales tax reconciliation.

How often you’re required to file can impact how problematic merchandise returns can be for sales tax compliance:



If you’re remitting sales tax annually, you’ll need to submit fewer corrections, even with a longer return window.

If you’re filing every month in one or more states and you allow returns for 90+ days, you may need to create a reconciliation process.

Tip #5 — Adjust your return window based on the time of year

While the holidays are a stalwart example of retail seasonality, peak sales periods are different for each industry. When crafting a returns policy, it can be helpful to consider when (and why) your sales boom hits — and relaxing the rules to accommodate consumer habits.

Using the holidays as an example, adjusting a return window to begin after Christmas or on January 1 gives your customers (especially those early holiday shoppers) peace of mind that if their gift is a dud, the recipient won’t be stuck holding the bag.



Being more flexible after a tax-free weekend or peak seasonality for your product can create a better customer experience and repeat business, particularly when there’s typically a delay between purchase and use.

