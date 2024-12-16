Not all states have a sales tax holiday, but legislators in any state with a statewide sales tax could establish one. They tend to be politically popular because just about everyone enjoys not paying sales tax from time to time.

While sales tax holidays in most states are annual events, tax-free periods can also be one-offs. Florida has no annual tax holidays but usually provides at least one sales tax holiday each year — and frequently more than one.



Tax holidays can also exist at the local level (i.e., for local sales taxes only) in certain home rule states where local governments levy and administer local taxes. Several communities in Alaska had a tax-free event in 2023, and at least one will have one in 2024.

In December 2024, the Government of Canada introduced a two-month sales tax holiday for “everyday essentials.” Most food and beverages, children’s clothing, and Christmas trees are exempt from Canadian goods and services tax (GST) and harmonized sales tax (HST) from December 15, 2024, until February 15, 2025. Read more about the Canada tax relief program.