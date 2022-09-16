5 simple ways to increase traffic to your Etsy store

The Etsy search engine is designed to help buyers find what they’re looking for, which is good for buyers. It’s less optimal for sellers.

You may be the only one selling the lamps you create, but you’re not the only one selling lamps. There are more than 5,000 lamps listed on Etsy today. How do you ensure prospective buyers find your lamps and not someone else’s when they type “lamps” into the search bar on Etsy? How do you move from Page 58 of the search results to Page 1?

The higher your products show up in searches, the more people get to your store and actually make a purchase.

Learning how Etsy search works can help you rise in the rankings. The better you understand what Etsy looks for in a tag, title, listing description, category, or attribute, and how it responds to what it finds, the better your chances of rising above your competitors. Just be sure your tags, titles, listing descriptions, categories, and attributes are accurate. Etsy sellers can be penalized for uploading content that’s “false, deceptive, or misleading.”

The Etsy Help Center and Etsy Seller Handbook offer helpful SEO tips to help sellers get started. But bear in mind that best practices for search engine optimization (SEO) evolve constantly. If you’re not seeing the results you want, you may want to consider working with an SEO consultant.