See the 2023 sales tax holidays.

A sales tax holiday is a limited time period during which some normally taxable products are exempt from sales tax. Approximately 17 states provide one or more sales tax holidays each year; the precise number fluctuates because some states adopt new holidays while others allow existing holidays to expire. At last count, there are 20 states with sales tax holidays in 2022, plus Puerto Rico and at least one borough in Alaska.

While broad sales tax holidays exist, tax-free periods in most states typically center on one of the following themes:

Back-to-school (specified clothing and school supplies)

Disaster preparedness (specified supplies to help taxpayers weather floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes)

Green (specified energy-efficient products)

Second Amendment (specified ammunition, guns, and hunting supplies)

The particulars of each tax-free period vary by state. For example, the Arkansas tax-free weekend provides an exemption for cosmetics, handbags, jewelry, and wigs, as well as athletic uniforms, but these items remain subject to tax during the sales tax holiday in Connecticut and Iowa. No matter what qualifies for the temporary exemption, tax-free periods tend to be popular with consumers. Many business owners also like them since they encourage shopping and can boost sales.

However, sales tax holidays aren’t necessarily a net positive for businesses because they come at a cost. For example, retailers must update sales systems to ensure tax isn’t applied to qualifying transactions. In states like Alabama, which doesn’t require local governments to participate in tax-free weekends, retailers may have to exempt the state portion of the tax but apply some local sales taxes. Price restrictions must be accounted for, which may be as “simple” as programming systems to exempt sweaters priced $100 or less but tax sweaters priced above $100 (as in Connecticut), or as onerous as exempting a portion of the price of a paddleboard but taxing any additional cost (as during Florida’s 2021 Freedom Week). Retailers must also understand and account for how the holiday affects the taxability of shipping charges, layaway sales, and returns. They must train staff, report exempt sales properly, and so on.

It’s a lot.

As always when sales tax is involved, businesses must also be alert to legislative and policy changes that can impact compliance. That’s perhaps never been truer than during the time of COVID-19.