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Oct 27, 2026

Simplifying sales tax for growing SaaS companies: Meet Avalara for Rillet

Avalara

Fast-growing companies often reach a turning point when entry-level accounting software can no longer keep up with complex revenue models, multiple subsidiaries, and international currencies. That’s why high-growth finance teams switch to Rillet: an AI-native ERP purpose-built to handle automated SaaS revenue recognition, multi-entity consolidation, and modern accounting workflows.

 

However, moving to a modern ERP only solves half of the month-end equation. While Rillet automates journal entries and internal ledger workflows, indirect tax determination requires external statutory accuracy grounded in current state laws.

 

As companies expand distributed teams and acquire customers across state borders, economic nexus thresholds trigger rapidly. Navigating sales tax for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions is notoriously tricky for SaaS companies: Subscription software might be taxable in New York and Texas, exempt in other states, and subject to unique local rates in Chicago. Reconciling tax liabilities with manual spreadsheets or disconnected point solutions creates gaps and oversights that can surface as deal-delaying red flags during funding rounds or M&A diligence.

 

Avalara for Rillet embeds enterprise-grade tax compliance directly into Rillet’s Accounts Receivable (AR) and invoicing workflows, delivering continuous accuracy from transaction creation to automated return filing.

What Rillet users get from using Avalara

Avalara for Rillet provides high-growth finance teams with a tax compliance foundation built to scale across five key operational dimensions.

 

Enterprise precision with the speed of AI. While internal journal entries are easily verified within the general ledger, tax calculations must hold up against external auditor scrutiny years later. Avalara AvaTax determines rooftop-accurate sales tax line by line on every Rillet invoice, automatically applying specialized SaaS taxability codes and archiving audit-defensible transaction records.

 

Frictionless, embedded compliance inside Rillet Accounts Receivable. Finance teams no longer need to manage disconnected tax point solutions or export CSVs between systems. Customer addresses are validated on entry, exempt B2B buyers are assigned Entity Use Codes once, and committed invoice liabilities tie out directly to the AR subledger.

 

Automated multi-entity scale and nexus tracking. Rillet excels at multi-entity and multicurrency consolidation; Avalara helps ensure your corporate structure never outruns its compliance obligations. Manage parent and child entities under a unified compliance architecture while automated 50-state nexus tracking alerts you before you cross mandatory registration thresholds.

 

Fast time-to-value without IT overhead. Connecting Avalara to Rillet takes place directly in your organization settings using your account credentials. Teams can deploy at sprint speed and test in sandbox environments without custom engineering scripts, external consultants, or quarter-long implementation timelines.

 

A compliance foundation you won’t outgrow. Early-stage point solutions may solve basic single-entity SaaS billing today but quickly hit a ceiling as your business model evolves. Avalara is the single tax layer your team can carry from early funding through an IPO, providing access to exemption certificate management, cross-border VAT/GST, and state-funded Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) options as your footprint expands.

Frictionless compliance across your financial stack

Modern finance leaders shouldn’t have to compromise between adopting modern, AI-native platforms and maintaining robust tax governance.

 

Avalara is committed to delivering frictionless, embedded compliance across the systems where finance and accounting teams operate every day. With more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERPs, billing engines, ecommerce platforms, and point-of-sale applications, Avalara connects your financial tools into a single, unified compliance source of truth.

 

Our partnership with Rillet reinforces this mission, enabling modern finance teams to scale fast with complete confidence in their audit readiness.

How to get started

Avalara for Rillet is designed for rapid onboarding so your team can automate indirect tax calculations and multistate filings without custom developer resources.

 

To learn more about connecting Avalara with Rillet or to explore a walk-through with our team, visit the Avalara for Rillet integration page.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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