Fast-growing companies often reach a turning point when entry-level accounting software can no longer keep up with complex revenue models, multiple subsidiaries, and international currencies. That’s why high-growth finance teams switch to Rillet: an AI-native ERP purpose-built to handle automated SaaS revenue recognition, multi-entity consolidation, and modern accounting workflows.

However, moving to a modern ERP only solves half of the month-end equation. While Rillet automates journal entries and internal ledger workflows, indirect tax determination requires external statutory accuracy grounded in current state laws.

As companies expand distributed teams and acquire customers across state borders, economic nexus thresholds trigger rapidly. Navigating sales tax for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions is notoriously tricky for SaaS companies: Subscription software might be taxable in New York and Texas, exempt in other states, and subject to unique local rates in Chicago. Reconciling tax liabilities with manual spreadsheets or disconnected point solutions creates gaps and oversights that can surface as deal-delaying red flags during funding rounds or M&A diligence.

Avalara for Rillet embeds enterprise-grade tax compliance directly into Rillet’s Accounts Receivable (AR) and invoicing workflows, delivering continuous accuracy from transaction creation to automated return filing.