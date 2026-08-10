Expanding into new states is a sign of growth. For small and growing businesses, it’s also the moment when compliance stops being manageable and starts feeling unpredictable. Knowing what you’ll pay shouldn’t add to that uncertainty.

At $799 per state/per year (or $79 per state/per month) for non-SST customers and $699 per state/per year (or $69 per state/per month) for SST-eligible businesses, you can now put the full power of Avalara AvaTax, AvaTax with Exemption Management and Managed Returns to work, bringing the Avalara tax engine to every part of the compliance process, from calculation at the point of transaction to filing and remittance. Learn more.