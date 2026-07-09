Every day, Shopify merchants face tax questions. How was tax calculated on this order? Where are they registered to collect? Is this customer’s exemption valid? Which products are missing tax codes? Finding answers often means switching tools, combing through settings, or opening a support ticket — time better spent running the business.
Avalara is now available in Sidekick, Shopify’s AI-powered commerce assistant for merchants. It gives merchants a faster way to get answers about their tax setup and transactions, right within the Shopify experience. Using a conversational interface, merchants can ask questions in natural language and get structured answers from their connected Avalara data, without switching platforms or digging through settings.
It makes it easier to review tax configurations, order details, nexus settings, exemption status, and product tax code information. There’s no additional installation required — merchants already using the Avalara Tax Compliance app can start using these capabilities in Sidekick. Learn more.