Smarter automation, greater compliance control: Avalara product updates for October

|Avalara 1099 for Workday
|Streamline 1099 filing directly inside Workday. Built natively on
Workday Extend, the app automatically syncs payee records, validates
vendor TINs against IRS records, and e-files 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC
forms with the IRS and 50 state agencies, writing real-time filing
statuses directly back into Workday business objects.
|Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable for QuickBooks Online
|Automate consumer use tax self-assessment on QuickBooks Online
vendor bills. The AvaTax for Accounts Payable engine evaluates every
saved QuickBooks Online bill against Avalara tax calculations,
automatically creating journal entries for undercharged bills beyond set
thresholds and adding audit notes without altering the original
bill.
|VAT number validation for Avalara AvaTax for VAT
|Validate EU VAT numbers against the European Commission VIES
database during record creation, updates, or bulk batch imports,
capturing registered business names where available to improve master
data quality and simplify EU B2B compliance.
|Avalara Aviator agent hub and cross-product skills
|Experience an updated Aviator interface featuring the agent hub,
cross-product skills for proactive nexus tracking and anomaly
remediation, and in-app online purchasing for select product tiers like
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro and Avalara Managed
Returns.
|Direct VAT return filing for France
|Prepare, review, approve, and submit VAT returns directly to tax
authorities in France from within Avalara VAT Reporting, complete with
maker-checker approvals and digital filing receipts that reduce manual
portal uploads.
|Global VAT/GST economic heat map and AI taxability
recommendations
|Monitor global tax exposure with an interactive world map displaying
active transaction volume and registration status across all Avalara
AvaTax global supported jurisdictions. Track distance selling, B2C
digital services, and nonresident thresholds with automated 80% warning
and 100% breach alerts, while getting embedded AI taxability
recommendations in the taxability matrix with visual badges, legal
rationale, confidence scores, and one-click custom rule generation with
audit-ready summaries.
|VAT reconciliation framework and Hungary digital readiness
|Catch discrepancies before filing with an automated line-by-line
comparison engine that classifies transactions as Matched, Variance, or
Critical across ERP, e-invoicing, and return datasets, while supporting
automated credit-note balancing for Hungary’s upcoming eÁFA digital
filing transition.
|Avi Chrome extension for Salesforce Order Management System
(OMS)
|Access real-time setup guidance, configuration checks, and
side-panel answers from Avi directly in your browser while configuring
the Salesforce Order Management System connector.
|Centralized notification panel in Avalara portal
|View critical compliance, product, and service alerts in one
persistent notification hub in the Avalara Portal header, featuring
severity indicators, read status, a 30-day message history, and direct
task links.
|Property tax MCP server
|Connect Avalara Property Tax trackers (Returns, Assessments, and
Bills) directly to AI assistants and business dashboards, converting
complex property tax APIs into standardized, natural-language
actions.
|Shopify in-app VAT discovery tool
|Identify European tax obligations with an embedded diagnostic
questionnaire in Shopify that evaluates cross-border sales against U.K.
and EU VAT rules (including OSS and IOSS) to recommend required
registrations.
|Self-serve configuration migration (sandbox to production)
|A new self-serve workflow lets AvaTax customers preview, test, and
promote validated tax configurations — nexus, items, tax rules,
locations, and marketplaces — from sandbox to production and vice versa
directly in the customer portal, with conflict handling, real-time
progress tracking, and downloadable error reports. The capability is
rolling out in a limited pilot ahead of general availability.
|Get support through Global Support Portal for Avalara for
Excise
|Avalara for Excise customers, can now get support directly through
the Global Support Portal. Avi, our AI assistant, can help users resolve
return schedules and calculation questions in real time with direct
answers from the Avalara Knowledge Center. Easily manage support tickets
in our centralized support portal or continue opening cases through
existing Excise Portal workflows.