Smarter automation, greater compliance control: Avalara product updates for October

Inaccurate payee data is one of the most common causes of year-end filing chaos. It can lead to IRS penalties, notices, and unexpected backup withholding obligations. The IRS transition from its legacy FIRE system to IRIS makes proactive data validation even more critical, because IRIS enforces schema checks at submission instead of months later.

To help finance, accounts payable, and compliance teams catch errors before filing season begins, Avalara has launched two stand-alone, API-based products under Avalara 1099 & W-9:

Avalara Real-Time TIN Match provides instant payee verification directly within onboarding workflows via an API. Designed to accommodate daily transactional needs, it quickly validates legal name and TIN combinations during registration, helping ensure clean, compliant vendor data enters systems.

Avalara Bulk TIN Match enables teams to verify extensive payee lists through an API — whether they have hundreds or hundreds of thousands of records. This solution provides validated IRS match results to teams within 24 hours to help proactively identify discrepancies and collect updated W-9s before year-end 1099 reporting deadlines.

These stand-alone API solutions help protect organizations from compliance risks and streamline payee onboarding.