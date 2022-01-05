Avalara Tax Changes 2022: Global tax trends

As individual countries move forward with their own digitalization requirements, the European Commission is developing a more holistic “VAT in the Digital Age” initiative. A draft proposal is expected sometime this month. Baulf says there will likely be three major focus areas related to digitalization, VAT, and evolving business models and technologies:

A single EU-wide registration

Digital Reporting Requirements (DRR) and e-invoicing

VAT treatment of the platform economy

Feedback obtained from approximately 160 advisors, business leaders, government officials and association representatives in October 2021 indicates there’s support for these measures. That the current system isn’t working — each member state implements their own digital reporting and invoicing requirements — is widely recognized. So is the fact that transitioning from separate registration requirements for each member state to an EU-wide model will be challenging.



The EU recognizes the VAT gap is due, in large part, to ineffective enforcement measures. It also knows digitalization can help reduce compliance costs as well as the tax gap. Nonetheless, there will be growing pains.

New digitization policies, once adopted, could take effect as early as 2023. In the meantime, tax administrators and businesses throughout the EU are continuing to adapt to the One-Stop Shop (OSS) and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) regimes, and to the fact that marketplaces are now the deemed supplier liable for tax.