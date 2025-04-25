The input VAT recoverability feature in AvaTax automates tax recovery by applying jurisdictional-level rules, the nature of purchase, and usage-based attributes. This automation helps reduce the reliance on spreadsheets and offers a centralized system to recover the right VAT amount.
AvaTax looks into multiple factors like local rules, purchase type, and how it is used within the business to determine if the purchase is partially or fully recoverable or non-recoverable and applies the appropriate recovery logic to the transaction.
Input VAT recoverability is currently supported for purchase invoices. It can be applied to both domestic and cross-border transactions. The partial recoverability is currently supported in 27 EU member states, the U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, and Turkey.