Input VAT recoverability remains one of the most concerning areas for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. At its core, input VAT recoverability refers to the process of reclaiming VAT paid on different goods and services on taxable items. However, due to varying rules across countries, frequent regulatory changes, and difficulty in distinguishing between recoverable and non-recoverable expenses, businesses often struggle to maintain compliance and maximize recovery.

The financial implications are significant — missed recoveries can impact cash flow, and incorrect claims can trigger audits and penalties. As tax regulations grow more complex, businesses need a solution to simplify recoverability without adding operational burden.

To meet this growing need, Avalara has introduced the input VAT recoverability feature to Avalara AvaTax. It supports both partial and full recovery, is backed by country-specific rules, and offers the ability to set custom logic. With real-time determination, configurable recovery settings, and audit-ready reporting, businesses can reclaim tax with greater confidence and ease.