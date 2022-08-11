B2B payments part 2: Accepting online payments

Online payments aren’t free. Most third-party providers have upfront costs and ongoing fees, based on the number or value of transactions. Even a custom-built system will incur transaction fees from banks, clearing houses, credit cards companies, or processors.
Transaction fees consist of:
Interchange fees, a portion of each sale that goes to the credit card issuer (usually a financial institution)
Assessment fees, collected by the credit card association, like Visa or Mastercard
Processor fee, also called an acquirer fee, paid to the transaction processor, e.g. PayPal, Square, BitPay
Merchant fee, which goes to your bank
Pricing structures vary, but are usually based on a percentage of the sale plus a charge per transaction. It may be possible to pass some or all of the cost on to customers, but be aware that doing so can impact customer satisfaction. Surcharge taxability varies by state, and in some states, credit card surcharges are illegal.
Additional fees may be charged based on platform usage and may include:
- Setup fees
- Chargeback fees
- Statement fees
- Gateway fees
- Monthly minimum fees