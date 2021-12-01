Can a remote seller cancel sales tax registration when sales drop below an economic nexus threshold?

California. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has clarified that a remote retailer with economic nexus “is required to be registered” with the CDTFA during any calendar year it has economic nexus with the state, and during the following calendar year. However, it added that a retailer is not required to remain registered on January 1 of any subsequent year” if its sales did not exceed the state’s $500,000 economic nexus threshold “during the preceding calendar year.” California also has trailing nexus for district use tax.

Colorado. In Colorado, a remote retailer “is subject to Colorado sales tax licensing and collection requirements for the entire calendar year” if its Colorado sales in the previous calendar year exceed the $100,000 economic nexus threshold. According to the Department of Revenue, “the retailer will be required to maintain a sales tax license and collect sales tax on all sales made in Colorado in the following year.”

Iowa. Under Iowa Administrative Code 701-215.7, a remote retailer that establishes economic nexus in “year 1” must remain registered throughout “year 2.” If that retailer doesn’t meet or exceed Iowa’s economic nexus threshold in year 2, it may cancel its sales tax permit and cease collecting and remitting Iowa sales tax as of January 1, year 3. It’s important to note that a remote retailer must continue to collect and remit sales tax if it remains registered, even if selling under the economic nexus threshold, and it must register for a sales tax permit if it “meets or exceeds the sales threshold at any point thereafter.”

Maryland. According to the Maryland Comptroller, an out-of-state vendor that doesn’t meet the economic nexus criteria for the previous or current calendar year “will no longer have an economic nexus with Maryland and may discontinue collecting Maryland sales tax.” However, such businesses must be sure to close their account and “maintain sales and related records that demonstrate that the criteria were not met.”

Michigan. Michigan requires a remote retailer to remain registered “until a calendar year passes in which it does not meet either component of the economic nexus threshold.” Thus, a seller that meets a threshold in 2018 but sells beneath the thresholds in 2019 may cancel its registration and cease collecting Michigan sales tax as of January 1, 2020.

New York. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states, “If you did not have more than $500,000 in gross receipts from sales in New York and more than 100 sales transactions into New York in the immediately preceding four quarters, and you have no other connections with New York that satisfy the definition of a sales tax vendor, then you can file a final return and stop collecting New York State sales tax.” Still, it reminds that vendors may choose “to remain registered in case you meet the thresholds in the future.”

Washington. In Washington, out-of-state businesses that have nexus and make retail sales in the state “have a continuing sales tax collection obligation for the following calendar years after the calendar year in which they stop doing business in Washington.” Business and occupation tax liability lasts “up until the end of the calendar year after the calendar year in which they stop doing business in Washington.”

Some states have yet to give guidance on when a business whose sales drop beneath an economic nexus threshold can cancel their sales tax permit (assuming no other form of nexus exists). We’ll update this list as more information becomes available.