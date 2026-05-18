Taxes create pressure points that can affect cash flow.

Treat tax payments as recurring events rather than emergencies.

Set up policies, like dedicated reserves and decision rules, to handle tax timing.

Use practical tactics — forecasting, timing shifts, and short-term working capital — to bridge gaps.

Integrated tools, including Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Capital , make planning and financing faster and easier.



Even well-run, profitable businesses can feel pressure when tax obligations come due. If you’ve ever found yourself adjusting cash plans around a tax deadline, you’re not alone.

Payroll, vendor payments, and capital expenses follow a rhythm — but taxes have fixed deadlines that can create cash gaps.

The question is usually less about whether taxes will impact cash flow. It’s how your team manages their timing.

Treating tax deadlines as predictable events helps reduce stress, improve planning, and keep cash in the right place at the right time.