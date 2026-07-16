Most computer software transactions will be subject to Colorado sales and use tax on and after January 1, 2027.

HB 26-1223 treats computer software as tangible personal property and expands the definition of computer software to mean “a set of coded instructions that are both designed to cause a computer or other electronic device to perform a task and are delivered by any means, including compact disc, download, or remote access through the internet.” Computer software includes applications installed on cellular phones, tablets, or other mobile devices.

However, Colorado HB 26-1223 preserves the state sales and use tax exemption for:

Custom software developed for use by a particular user.

Software governed by a negotiable license agreement.

To qualify as an exempt negotiable license agreement, the agreement must be “individually bargained between the licensor and the licensee,” and signed in writing by authorized representatives of both parties before, or at the time of, access.

The legislation specifically excludes from the exemption any standard, form, or boilerplate agreement offered on a nonnegotiable or substantially nonnegotiable basis to multiple licensees. It also excludes agreements accepted by the licensee on a click-through, browse-wrap, shrink-wrap, embedded signature, or any other automated basis, except for authenticated electronic signature methods such as Docusign. See the text of the bill for more details.

The Colorado Department of Revenue is permitted to adopt rules necessary to implement the state sales tax on computer software. Since HB 26-1223 doesn’t mention software as a service (SaaS), the department will likely need to provide some guidance sooner rather than later. The state may also need to clarify sourcing rules for apps downloaded on mobile devices and remotely accessed software.