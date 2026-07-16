Most electronically delivered software will be subject to Colorado state sales and use tax starting January 1, 2027. However, Colorado is preserving a sales tax exemption for custom software and software purchased under a qualifying negotiated license agreement.
No. Standard boilerplate terms of service, including click-through, browse-wrap, or shrink-wrap agreements, do not qualify for the negotiated license exemption under Colorado law. The agreement must be individually bargained and signed by authorized representatives.
No. Self-administering home-rule jurisdictions in Colorado are not required to follow the state’s new software tax policy. While some home-rule cities already tax downloaded software, others may currently exempt it and would need to pass their own local policy changes to tax these transactions.
Yes. California sales and use tax will apply to prewritten computer software and SaaS starting January 1, 2027. Other digital goods, such as ebooks, music, and streamed content, will remain exempt from California sales tax.