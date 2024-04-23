Communications tax is not like sales tax. Here’s what you need to know.

As communications tax authorities work to catch up with the pace of technology innovation, there is some confusion for providers. If your company is selling the latest and greatest products and services, there may be controversy about their inclusion in various tax bases. And if you’re still relying on a sales and use tax engine alone, you may be at risk. Staying up-to-date on the many complexities of communications tax compliance will require specialized software and billing solutions for communications tax.

As you begin to assess whether a specific communications tax or fee applies to your products and services, you’ll soon discover there’s more than just those taxes and fees to worry about. In many instances, how you apply and collect tax will vary based on your business model, pricing strategies, merchandising methods, billing services, and more.

For example, let’s say you provide internet access services, long distance service, consumer streaming services, voice and data service for mobile phones, and cable and video service. Each time you bundle products together, you open the door to a wide range of complex tax calculations that your business must bill, collect, and report accurately.

Companies that provide services like voice calling, SMS, video calling, and click-to-call could each be subject to liability for their own separate set of communications taxes across jurisdictions. And in some jurisdictions, including just one communications-taxable service when a customer is billed can subject the entire bundle to communications tax.

When adding fees to a customer bill, businesses may be subject to tax on tax complexities. These can come into play when a regulatory fee is added as a surcharge to the services a company provides, which many states view as yet another taxable receipt. These additional communications tax and fee amounts often need to be calculated to the diminishing penny — and can get very confusing for any tax department, very fast.