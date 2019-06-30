Connecticut lowers small seller exception for remote sellers

Connecticut enforces click-through nexus in addition to economic nexus, and lawmakers have also changed the small seller threshold for click-through nexus.
Through June 30, 2019, click-nexus is established in Connecticut when a remote seller has an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods or services through an internet link, website, or otherwise, provided the cumulative gross receipts from sales from such referrals are in excess of $250,000 during the preceding four quarterly periods. Effective July 1, 2019, the sales threshold changes to $100,000 during the preceding four quarterly periods.
The changes to economic nexus and click-through nexus are the result of the enactment of House Bill 7424.
Connecticut isn’t the only state to change the small seller exception for remote sellers. Learn more about state economic nexus laws.