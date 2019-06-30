Connecticut lowers small seller exception for remote sellers

From December 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, the threshold for economic nexus was at least $250,000 in gross receipts in the state and at least 200 separate retail sales and systematic solicitation in the state during the 12-month period ending on the immediately preceding September 30. The threshold was based on retail sales of tangible personal property only.

As of July 1, 2019, a remote seller triggers economic nexus if, in the preceding 12-month period ending on the immediately preceding September 30, it makes retail sales of tangible personal property or services into Connecticut and has: