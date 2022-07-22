For most of the time Canada and the United States have shared a border, U.S. sales tax didn’t apply to most merchants on the Canadian side.

Not too long ago, a merchant only was responsible for collecting sales taxes and remitting them if they had physical nexus within a U.S. taxing jurisdiction. That meant, generally, that if your company had a brick-and-mortar presence — a store or a warehouse — within a state or city that levied sales taxes, your company was responsible for collecting taxes on the sales there and remitting them to the proper authorities. Having employees or inventory in a state could also establish physical nexus. Otherwise, sales tax generally didn’t apply.

Fairly straightforward, eh?

That all changed in 2018, with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case involving the state of South Dakota and online retailer Wayfair. In that case, the high court ruled a company created a connection to a state — an economic nexus — based on the volume of business they did within that state.

Now, whether you’re required to collect sales taxes within a state depends on whether you have economic nexus there, and that’s based on the amount of business you’re doing, sort of the way Canadian law now requires nonresident sellers to collect GST/HST.

The difference is: Each state gets to set its own rules for what level of sales triggers the tax collection requirement, or for when a company needs to register to do business within a state, even if they aren’t required to collect taxes.

So in New York, an out-of-state merchant isn’t required to start collecting sales tax until they’ve recorded more than $500,000 in online sales and 100 transactions. New York doesn’t count sales of services toward this total — unless it’s SaaS.

But elsewhere along the border, Michigan sets the limit at either $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions, and it includes sales of both goods and services in the calculation. Out west in Washington state, once you’ve made $100,000 in sales of goods and/or services, you’re required to start collecting tax, no matter how many transactions.

Each state has different rules and timelines for when businesses are required to register to do business within their boundaries, as well.